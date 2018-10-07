Try 1 month for 99¢
Marie Menken

WAVERLY — Marie Menken will celebrate her 86th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 11, 1932. She married Bruce Menken.

Marie has been a homemaker.

Her children are Mervin Menken and DeAnn and Arthur Beger, and she also has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 320 15th St. NW, Unit C5, Waverly 50677.

