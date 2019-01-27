Marian Stout

WATERLOO -- Marian J. Stout will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Garrison to Walter and Gail Reinke. She married George Stout on Sept. 12, 1948, in Waterloo.
Marian has been a homemaker.
Her family includes children Lyle and Joyce Stout and David and Lynne Stout, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 600 Park Lane, Apt. 180, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.