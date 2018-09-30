Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Margie Guild

WATERLOO — Margie Guild will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower and family dinner, hosted by her children.

She was born Oct. 2, 1938, near Gilbertville to Phillip and Cecilia Schares Welter. She married Frank “Whitey” Guild, and he passed away in 2008.

Margie worked in the offices at Rath Packing Co. until it closed and retired from Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

Her family includes Carol and Todd Moe of New Hampton and Joel and Laura Gavigan of Hudson. She also has four grandchildren.

Well wishes may be sent to 4409 Reflection Lane, Waterloo 50701.

