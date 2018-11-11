Try 1 month for 99¢
Margaret Caley

Margaret Caley

Margaret Caley

WATERLOO — Margaret Caley will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the community room at 1119 Kent Circle, Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in rural New Hartford to Clifford and Grace North. She married Stanley Hermansen on Nov. 23, 1947, and Bill Caley on Nov. 22, 1975; she is divorced from both men.

Margaret retired as a nurse from Covenant Hospital.

Hosting the event will be her children, Kathi Heide and Chuck Hermansen, and her two grandsons.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to her at 1119 Kent Circle, No. 209, Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments