Lucille Garthoff

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Lucille “Lucy” Garthoff will celebrate her 87th birthday with a card shower.

Lucille was born on Jan. 7, 1932, to Ora and Luella Curtis. She married Gene “Jim” Garthoff on Jan. 27, 1951.

“All because two people fell in love” — Lucy and Jim had five kids: Rick (Sharon), Debbie (Josie), Susan, Jolene (Jeff) and Mike (Paula).

From their five kids, Lucy and Jim have nine grandkids, 16 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to Lucy at 404 Sutton Ave., Elk Run Heights 50707.

