WATERLOO — Lorna Neil will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 30, at the UAW in Waterloo.

Lorna was born Sept. 28, 1923, in rural Gladbrook to Olga and Harold Hoeppner. She married Robert Neil on Oct. 29, 1944. He passed away in 1996.

Her family includes Roland and Cheryl Neil of Denver, Jo and Pat Hartz of Chariton, five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

