Lola Gerholdt

RAYMOND — Lola Gerholdt will be celebrating her upcoming 90th birthday with an open house and a card shower.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 16, at St. Paul’s UMC, 207 Louise St., Waterloo. She was born in 1929 in Shell Rock to Roy and Albina Cain. The event will be hosted by her daughters and family. Cards may be sent to her at 6510 Lafayette Road, Raymond 50667.

