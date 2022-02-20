 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lillian Reid

Lillian Reid 

CEDAR FALLS — Lillian Reid will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower hosted by her family.

Lillian was born Feb. 22, 1923, in Milford, IA., the daughter of George and Julia Hofstad.

She was married to Robert Reid for 68 years. Their children are Joan (Don) Pepin, Sharon (Mike) Keith and Keith (Barb) Reid. There are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Reid is retired from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Please send cards to 3705 Veralta Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

