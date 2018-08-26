Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Happy Birthday, Lillian Meinhart, turning 95 on Aug. 31!

Her family would love for you to shower her with cards.

Cards and special memories can be sent to 909 Sixth St., Room 249, Traer 50675.

