ACKLEY — Leroy Kruse will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Oct. 11, 1928, to Albert and Kate Toomsen Kruse.

Hosting the event will be his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1008 Second Ave., Ackley 50601.

