WATERLOO — Lela Walker’s 98th birthday will be celebrated with a family potluck and a card shower at noon Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will be at Friendship Village Door C, 3720 Village Place, Apt. 6106, Waterloo 50702.

Tom Walker and Connie and Gary Dangelser will host the event.

