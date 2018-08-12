Lela Walker
WATERLOO — Lela Walker’s 98th birthday will be celebrated with a family potluck and a card shower at noon Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event will be at Friendship Village Door C, 3720 Village Place, Apt. 6106, Waterloo 50702.
Tom Walker and Connie and Gary Dangelser will host the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.