LaVone “Bonnie” Wissink

CEDAR FALLS — LaVone “Bonnie” Wissink is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner and family weekend. A card shower also is planned.

She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Waterloo to Orville and Harriett Schmitt. She was the wife of Marvin L. Wissink, now deceased.

Her family includes Vicki and Mike Sickels of Mount Ayr, Jeanne (Dan) Arkfeld of Seneca, S.C., John and Natalie Wissink of Dunkerton and Denise (Mark) Rutenbeck of Clinton, as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 5313 Caraway Lane, Unit 217, Cedar Falls 50613.

