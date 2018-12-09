Larry Bolt
TRAER — Larry Bolt observed his 80th birthday with a family dinner in June.
He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Waterloo to Ralph and Dorothy Bolt.
Larry retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years and has also been a bus driver and grain hauler.
His family includes five children, a deceased child, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to him at 2611 170th St., Traer 50675.
