Try 1 month for 99¢
Larry Bolt

Larry Bolt

Larry Bolt

TRAER — Larry Bolt observed his 80th birthday with a family dinner in June.

He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Waterloo to Ralph and Dorothy Bolt.

Larry retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years and has also been a bus driver and grain hauler.

His family includes five children, a deceased child, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to him at 2611 170th St., Traer 50675.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments