Kitty Luttrell
WATERLOO — Kitty Luttrell is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower. She also celebrated with an open house on Saturday.
She was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Birmingham, Ala., to Henry and Sally Cochran. She married Gene Luttrell on Nov. 14, 1958.
She is retired.
Her family includes children Larry Luttrell, deceased, Lynn and Mike Bowers and Lisa and Lance Miller, as well as six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to her at 3019 Saratoga, Waterloo 50702.
