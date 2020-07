× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Thede

REINBECK — Kenneth Thede will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born July 11, 1930, to John and Lavera Ladehoff Thede. His wife is Irma Thede. He is retired from farming and John Deere.

His children are Kathy Beenken, Mike (Caryn) Thede, Carol Thede, Connie Thede, Jerry (Connie) Thede, Jim (Kim) Thede, and the late Craig Thede. He has 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 1009 Third St., Reinbeck, IA 50669.

