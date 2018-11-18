Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Kay Murphy will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Irv Warren Golf Course Clubhouse. A card shower is also planned.

She was born Nov. 28, 1928, in Ionia to Matt and Ann Klassen. She married Bob Murphy on June 21, 1948; he passed away Sept. 7, 1999.

Kay was a cost accounting clerk at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls.

Her family includes Pat and Mike Sheeley of Waterloo, Mike and Betty Murphy of Cedar Falls and Tom and Anne Murphy of Altoona, along with eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to her at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd., Unit 2216, Waterloo 50701.

