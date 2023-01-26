 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Weber

  • 0
karen weber.jpg

Karen Weber 

CEDAR FALLS -- Karen Weber will celebrate her 80th birthday Feb. 13 with an open house and card shower.

The open house is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hampton Inn Cedar Falls Downtown, hosted by her children, Joe and Kristine.

Karen Weber was born in Waterloo on Feb. 13, 1943, the daughter of Ralph and Bernita Kentzelman. She married Allan Weber in 1963; he died in 1992.

She worked at McKenna and retired at Blessed Sacrament Preschool.

Children are Joe, Kristine and Rick, who died in 2019. There are six grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Karen at 2603 Orchard Drive, Apt. 230, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News