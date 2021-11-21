 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY

Judy Wilson

Judy Miller Wilson

CEDAR FALLS — Judy Wilson is celebrating her 80th birthday on Nov. 29 with a card shower and family time.

Her family includes husband Dale, son Dan, daughter Better (Bob) Boomgarden, son Allen (deceased), three grandsons, Kenny, Dennis (Lora), and Nate, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Molly.

Dale and Judy were married at North Cedar Community Church on Feb. 14, 1959. Judy is the daughter of Irvin and Betty Miller.

Cards may be sent to 2319 Central Ave., Cedar Falls, 50613.

