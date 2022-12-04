 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Leslie Chambers

WATERLOO — John Leslie Chambers will celebrate his 80th birthday Dec. 6 with a family dinner.

He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Charles City, the son of John and Rebecca Chambers of Marble Rock.

John was married 59 years to Paula (Wendel) Chambers. Their children are Tammy Chambers, Tresa (John) Habinck and Melissa (Cory) Haberstich. There are five granddaughters: Jordan (Luke) Wolff, Haley Habinck (fiance Micah Reuscher), Grace Chambers (Matt Ernster), Addyson and Macy Haberstich, and two great-grandsons, Tristyn and Aaryn Wolff.

John is retired from John Deere.

Cards may be sent to 1148 Sheerer Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.

