Try 1 month for 99¢
Joe Adams

Joe Adams

Joe Adams

CEDAR FALLS — Joe Adams will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Jan. 14, with a card shower.

He was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Clarinda.

Joe was a barber in Cedar Falls for many years and drove a school bus for NUHS in his retirement.

His family includes two children, three stepchildren, five grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards maybe sent to him at 3112 Boulder Drive, No. 220, Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments