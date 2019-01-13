Joe Adams
CEDAR FALLS — Joe Adams will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Jan. 14, with a card shower.
He was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Clarinda.
Joe was a barber in Cedar Falls for many years and drove a school bus for NUHS in his retirement.
His family includes two children, three stepchildren, five grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Cards maybe sent to him at 3112 Boulder Drive, No. 220, Cedar Falls 50613.
