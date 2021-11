JoAnn M. Smith

LA PORTE CITY — JoAnn M. Smith will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 28, 1941 in Waterloo, the daughter of Joseph and Emily Ambrosy. She is a retired registered nurse from Schoitz and Covenant Medical Center PACU.

Her children are Lesa, Beth, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas. There are 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Send cards to 110 Pleasant Drive, La Porte City IA 50651.

