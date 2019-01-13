Jo Ann Lewallen Coleman Sievers 80th Birthday
No cake, just a card shower for Jo Ann’s 80th birthday. She will enjoy if you share a special memory with her from over the past years.
She was born Jan. 17, 1939, in Delight, Ark., to Frank and Mary Lewallen. She married Donald M. Coleman in Mulvane, Kan. He died in Waterloo in 1982.
She was a fifth-grade teacher for many years in Ohio, Kansas and Iowa while working to complete her degree.
She married Charles N. Sievers in 1994. They are both retired now.
Her family includes children D. Mark Coleman of Oklahoma, Kathryn J. Osajda of Chicago and Mary Lu Owens (Ryan, deceased) in Indiana, and four grandchildren, Amanda Van Manen and Dre Van Manen and twins Matthew and Taylor Owens.
Cards may be sent to 341 Crestridge Drive, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.