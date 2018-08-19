Jennie Janssen

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ACKLEY — Jennie Mae Janssen will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 26, at First Presbyterian Church in Ackley.

She was born Aug. 31, 1928.

Cards may be sent to 1008 Second Ave. Apt. 206, Ackley 50601.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

