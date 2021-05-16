Janice Mae Halverson

CEDAR FALLS – Janice Mae Halverson celebrated her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born May 9, 1931, to John and Amy (Gilson) Haefner in Marshalltown. She married the late John Delbert Halverson on October 18, 1952.

After living a couple of years in Texas, they farmed northwest of Toledo and reared four children: Mark, Scot (deceased), Teri (Ken) Strong of Eugene, Oregon, and Lori (John) DeVries of Waterloo. She is a grandmother to: Melissa, Matthew, Mickey, Amy, and a great-grandmother to Rory and Michael.

Janice is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Toledo for over 60 years, and has composed Christian songs. She earned a degree from Marshalltown Community College. Besides her farm and home duties, Janice also worked as a secretary and salesperson.

Cards may be set to: 2603 Orchard Drive, Apt. 214, Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0