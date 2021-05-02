Janice Mae Halverson

CEDAR FALLS – Janice Mae Halverson will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born May 9, 1931, daughter of John and Amy Haefner in Marshalltown. She married the late John Delbert Halverson on Oct. 18, 1952. He died in 1997.

Janice is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Toledo for over 60 years, and has composed Christian songs. She earned a degree from Marshalltown Community College. Besides her farm and home duties, Janice also worked as a secretary and salesperson.

They have four children, Mark, Scot, Teri and Lori; four grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Mickey and Amy; and two great-grandchildren, Rory and Michael.

Cards may be set to: 2603 Orchard Drive, Apt. 214, Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0