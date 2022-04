WATERLOO — Janette Rogers will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 5.

Her family is asking for her friends to celebrate this special lady by sending cards to 1117 MaxHelen Blvd., Apt 228 Waterloo, IA 50701.

Janette Rogers was born April 5, 1932, in LaCrosse, Wis., the daughter of William and Nora Limberg.

She married Robert Rogers on Nov. 6, 1954, at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.

She has five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

