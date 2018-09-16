Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Janet "Jimmie" Gray

WATERLOO — Jimmie Gray will celebrate her 94th birthday with a card shower.

Jimmie was born Sept. 19, 1924, to Mary and David Stevenson in Waterloo.

She married Carroll Etringer, and their family includes Tom and Sue Etringer of Dewar, Sue and Phil Galliger of Eagan, Minn., and Dan and Sherry Etringer of Waterloo. She also has seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 215 Terrace Drive, Waterloo 50702.

