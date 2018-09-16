Janet “Jimmie” Gray
WATERLOO — Jimmie Gray will celebrate her 94th birthday with a card shower.
Jimmie was born Sept. 19, 1924, to Mary and David Stevenson in Waterloo.
She married Carroll Etringer, and their family includes Tom and Sue Etringer of Dewar, Sue and Phil Galliger of Eagan, Minn., and Dan and Sherry Etringer of Waterloo. She also has seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 215 Terrace Drive, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.