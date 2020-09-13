× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janelle (Hager) Inman

WATERLOO—Janelle Inman is celebrating her 70th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on September 13, 1950, in North Dakota, to Andrew and Virginia Hager.

She worked for many years as a Registered Respiratory Therapist and is now employed at a local gym part time.

Her family includes Troy, Heather, Eric Jr., Manny, and her grand dog, Pork Chop.

Cards can be sent to: 2201 Thunder Ridge Blvd., #4A, Cedar Falls, 50613.

“For you are more precious than jewels.” Proverbs 31:10

We love you mom,

Your kids and grandkids

