Janelle (Hager) Inman
BIRTHDAY

WATERLOO—Janelle Inman is celebrating her 70th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on September 13, 1950, in North Dakota, to Andrew and Virginia Hager.

She worked for many years as a Registered Respiratory Therapist and is now employed at a local gym part time.

Her family includes Troy, Heather, Eric Jr., Manny, and her grand dog, Pork Chop.

Cards can be sent to: 2201 Thunder Ridge Blvd., #4A, Cedar Falls, 50613.

“For you are more precious than jewels.” Proverbs 31:10

We love you mom,

Your kids and grandkids

