CEDAR FALLS – Iva Meany will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born April 24, 1925, in Chickasaw County, daughter of Howard and Ruth Crooks. She married Roger Meany on June 1, 1948. She is retired.

Their children include James (Edel) of Harker Heights, Texas, Joseph (Joan) of Waterloo, Eugene (Sherry) of Abbeville, S.C., and Rosemary of Cedar Falls, as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 420 11th St. SFAL No. 191, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

