Ione Diederich

WATERLOO — Ione Cummings Diederich will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1208 Litchfield Drive, Hiawatha.

She was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Dunkerton to Roy and Clara Cummings. She was married to Alexander Diederich Jr. at St John’s in Waterloo on Oct. 18, 1955. Ione has been a homemaker. Hosting the event will be her children, Chris and Julie Diederich, Jayne and Scot Griffin, Barry Diederich and Andy and Kay Diederich. She also has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 1208 Litchfield Drive, Hiawatha 52233.

