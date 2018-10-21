Ione Diederich
WATERLOO — Ione Cummings Diederich will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1208 Litchfield Drive, Hiawatha.
She was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Dunkerton to Roy and Clara Cummings. She was married to Alexander Diederich Jr. at St John’s in Waterloo on Oct. 18, 1955. Ione has been a homemaker. Hosting the event will be her children, Chris and Julie Diederich, Jayne and Scot Griffin, Barry Diederich and Andy and Kay Diederich. She also has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 1208 Litchfield Drive, Hiawatha 52233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.