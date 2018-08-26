Ida Schmadeke

CEDAR FALLS -- Ida Kemmerer Schmadeke will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 1.
Ida was a secretary at Rath Packing Co. She then pursued her dream to become a nurse and worked at Schoitz Hospital, retiring in 1976.
Ida enjoys reflecting on her many past activities of golfing, fishing, bowling, riding in RAGBRAI, woodcarving and Tai Chi.
Send birthday greetings and special memories to 3500 Rownd St., Cedar Falls 50613.
