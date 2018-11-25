Try 3 months for $3
Eddie Schares

Eddie Schares

Surprise him with a card to:

4101 S. Raymond Road

Waterloo, Iowa 50701

Love from

Your entire family....

Marilyn-Rick Schmitz

Monica-Terry Bengston

Dan-Joyce Schares

Deb-Rick Philllips

Karen-TJ Taylor

Kathy-Dennis Even

Ken-Teresa Schares

and your 22 Grandchildren

and 13 Great-Granchildren

XOXO — We love you!!!

