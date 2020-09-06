× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heather Rios

DES MOINES - Heather Rios is celebrating her 45th birthday with a card shower.

She was born September 6, 1975, in Waterloo to Janelle Cook.

Ms. Rios is currently employed as an administrative assistant with a media company.

She also volunteers her time as an advocate for human trafficking victims, and at her Lutheran church.

Her family includes her mother, Janelle, her sons, Eric Henderson Jr., and Manny Rios, her brother, Troy, and her beloved dog, Pork Chop.

Cards can be sent in care of: 100 E. 4th St., Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0