× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Hazel Scheppele will observe her 102nd birthday with a card shower.

She was born May 31, 1918.

Her children are Barb Seufferlein (Ron) and Jim Scheppele (Miann). There are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 5301 Caraway Lane, The Deery Suites, #303, Cedar Falls 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0