Kate Humphrey turns 90 on Nov. 10!
She and her husband of 70 years, Miles Jr., have lived the last 50 of those years at 32508 Orchid Lane east of Parkersburg (50665).
They have nine children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Kate has devoted her life to serving her family and community. Sending her a card with memories would be appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.