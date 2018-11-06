Try 1 month for 99¢
Kate Humphrey

Kate Humphrey

Kate Humphrey turns 90 on Nov. 10!

She and her husband of 70 years, Miles Jr., have lived the last 50 of those years at 32508 Orchid Lane east of Parkersburg (50665).

They have nine children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Kate has devoted her life to serving her family and community. Sending her a card with memories would be appreciated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments