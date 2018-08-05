Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Frank Grendler

Peggy and Frank Grendler

Happy 80th Birthday!

Francis “Frank” Grendler is turning the Big 80!

He was born Aug. 6, 1938, to August and Josephine Grendler.

He and his wife, Peggy, were married Aug. 6, 1977, and are celebrating their 41st anniversary.

Frank retired from maintenance engineering in Fargo, N.D.

Their family includes three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank is an avid fisherman and pheasant hunts with his adored cocker spaniel “Lexi.”

Well wishes may be sent to:

126 Cordoba Ave.

Cedar Falls 50613.

