Try 1 month for 99¢
Gayle Adelmund

Gayle Adelmund

Gayle Adelmund is celebrating her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Christmas Day.

She was born Dec. 25, 1938, to Marvin and Elizabeth Brown.

Her family includes Mona Putney, Yvette Brice, Todd Rhoads and Rex Rhoads.

Cards may be sent to her at 1707 Upton Ave., Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments