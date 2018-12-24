Gayle Adelmund is celebrating her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Christmas Day.
She was born Dec. 25, 1938, to Marvin and Elizabeth Brown.
Her family includes Mona Putney, Yvette Brice, Todd Rhoads and Rex Rhoads.
Cards may be sent to her at 1707 Upton Ave., Waterloo 50701.
