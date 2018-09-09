Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Happy 70th Birthday, Richard Day!

Richard Day

Richard Day will celebrate his 70th birthday with a birthday party Saturday, Sept. 15, at the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, Waterloo, beginning at 6 p.m.

He was born Sept. 13, 1948, to Darlene Murphy and James Alvie Day, and he married Jean Day.

He is now retired.

Hosting the event will be Monica Day, Jean Day, Kim Overman and Amy Lynn Taylor. His family also includes children Victoria Day and Shannon Day and five grandchildren.

In lieu of gifts or cards Dad asked that donations be made to the American Legion Post 138 for their air conditioning fund.

