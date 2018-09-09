Happy 70th Birthday, Richard Day!
Richard Day will celebrate his 70th birthday with a birthday party Saturday, Sept. 15, at the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, Waterloo, beginning at 6 p.m.
He was born Sept. 13, 1948, to Darlene Murphy and James Alvie Day, and he married Jean Day.
He is now retired.
Hosting the event will be Monica Day, Jean Day, Kim Overman and Amy Lynn Taylor. His family also includes children Victoria Day and Shannon Day and five grandchildren.
In lieu of gifts or cards Dad asked that donations be made to the American Legion Post 138 for their air conditioning fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.