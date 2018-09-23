Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Happy 80th Birthday, Mary Oltrogge!

Mary was born Sept. 27, 1938.

She will be celebrating her birthday with a dinner with her family, which includes seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Love you, Mom!

Tom, Deb and Dan

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments