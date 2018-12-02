Try 1 month for 99¢
Maddie Boldt

Maddie Boldt

Happy 18th Birthday, Maddie!

18 years ago we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Your free-spirited and sassy ways have kept us young and is what makes you stand out from everyone else and makes you, YOU.

We are proud of you and the beautiful young lady you have become. You may be 18 but you will always be “our Maddie bug.”

We love you!!

Mom, Dad and Nicole

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments