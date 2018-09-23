Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Happy 85th Birthday, Julia Schares!

JESUP — Julia Schares will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower, hosted by her family.

She was born Sept. 19, 1933. She was married to the late Donald “Jake” Schares.

Her family includes children Pat and Kevin Pruisner of Dike, Mike and Donna Shares of Jesup, Sandi McMahon of Waterloo, Jeff and Sharon Schares of Independence, Donna Schares of Elgin, Ill., Bill and Kara Schares, all of North Liberty, and Jason and Stacey Schares of Cedar Rapids, along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1044 Ninth St., Apt. 2, Jesup 50648.

