Happy 85th Birthday, Julia Schares!
JESUP — Julia Schares will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower, hosted by her family.
She was born Sept. 19, 1933. She was married to the late Donald “Jake” Schares.
Her family includes children Pat and Kevin Pruisner of Dike, Mike and Donna Shares of Jesup, Sandi McMahon of Waterloo, Jeff and Sharon Schares of Independence, Donna Schares of Elgin, Ill., Bill and Kara Schares, all of North Liberty, and Jason and Stacey Schares of Cedar Rapids, along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1044 Ninth St., Apt. 2, Jesup 50648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.