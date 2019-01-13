Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy 90th Birthday, Gretchen Guenther Courtney!

Gretchen Marie Guenther Courtney will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Muscatine.

Her family includes Sue, Doug, Lori, Debra and David, along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

