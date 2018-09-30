Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Happy 110th Birthday, Esther Wittenburg!

Esther Wittenburg of Readlyn celebrated her 110th birthday on Sept. 27.

Her extended family will celebrate with her on Oct. 7.

