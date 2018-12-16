Try 1 month for 99¢
Dr. David "Doc" Yorland

Dr. David "Doc" Vorland

Happy 70th Birthday, Dr. David “Doc” Vorland

Please celebrate with us on

Saturday, Dec. 22,

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cedar Falls AMVETS

1934 Irving St.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments