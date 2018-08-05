Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jerry Stewart

Jerry Stewart

Jeryl "Jerry" Stewart will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 10.

His family would love for you to shower him with cards. Cards can be sent to 3722 Blue Ridge Blvd., Independence, MO 64052.

Have a wonderful birthday!

We love you,

Wife, Judy; children Terry, Tim, Suzanne and Wayne and grandchildren Kyle (Lucy), Michael, Isaac and Hannah

