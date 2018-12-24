Try 1 month for 99¢
Lloyd and Margaret Harp

Lloyd will be 91 on Dec. 22, and Margaret will be 91 on Jan. 15.

Help them celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to them at 226 Fairfield St., Waterloo 50703.

Love,

Your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids

