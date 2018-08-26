Happy Birthday!
Dad and Aunt Tina,
If things get better with age, then you two must be getting close to magnificent!
Happy 60th Birthday!
Love,
Cari and Will
Dad and Aunt Tina,
If things get better with age, then you two must be getting close to magnificent!
Happy 60th Birthday!
Love,
Cari and Will
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.