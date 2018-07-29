Subscribe for 33¢ / day
LaDonna Lampe

An open house is planned for LaDonna Lampe’s 85th birthday next Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Lampe farm at 2031 Garden Ave., Waverly.

Please, no gifts.

