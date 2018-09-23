Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gene Schwickerath

Gene Schwickerath

Gene Schwickerath is celebrating his 80th birthday on Sept. 25.

Please shower Gene with cards! Cards may be sent to him at 10907 La Porte Road, La Porte City 50651.

Wishing a wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandpa and friend a wonderful birthday!

We love you! --  Your family

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments