Charles Miller

Charles "Apa" Miller

Charles “Apa” Miller will be 75 on Nov. 10!

Let’s send him 75 birthday wishes to celebrate his big day.

You are so loved and we wish you the happiest of birthdays.

We love you —

Penny, Jen, Matt, Carrie, Jeremy, Riley, Mason, Ashlyn, Lindsey, Mark, Ellie, Will, Charlie, Bella and Maisy

